Chelsea home woes exposed following second-class Man City showing

Chelsea fell to Manchester City on Saturday, meaning they have reached an unwanted milestone early in the season.

Chelsea's home woes have seen them drop more league points at Stamford Bridge already this season than in all of 2016-17.

The Blues only dropped six points at Stamford Bridge last term, as their home form helped to propel them towards a Premier League title.

But, after Saturday's 1-0 reverse to Manchester City, Chelsea have already dropped eight points at home in 2017-18.

Kevin De Bruyne's second-half strike was enough for City on Saturday, as they maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea dropped their first home points by losing to Burnley on the opening day of the season, before drawing against Arsenal on September 17.

The Blues have also now failed to score in consecutive league home matches for the first time since November 2012.

Following the international break, Chelsea will return to action at rock-bottom Crystal Palace on October 14, who have failed to score in all seven league games in 2017-18.