Chelsea join Barcelona in tracking Leverkusen wonderkid Akkaynak

The Blues are looking at one of Germany's brightest talents but they are joined by the La Liga giants in watching the defensive midfielder

Chelsea have joined Barcelona in taking a keen interest in the development of the 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Atakan Akkaynak, Goal understands.

The transfer window may have closed but the Germany Under-19 midfielder has become a topic of interest for many top scouts. Barcelona have been watching him for over a year, while Chelsea and Roma have since followed the Catalan giants' interest.

Akkaynak has yet to make an appearance in Leverkusen's senior team but he has trained with the group in preparation for a possible debut this season. His contract runs out in June 2019 and his suitors are waiting for potential opportunities to to sign him.

Like Barcelona Chelsea will be scouting a host of players worldwide; but Akkaynak is regarded as one of the brightest talents among Germany's youth competitions.

The former Germany U17 and U18s captain has just been promoted to the U19s, after making his debut at that level in a 0-0 draw against Switzerland. He turned down the opportunity to represent Turkey despite being eligible and he is often described as a leader, having captained club and country at youth level.

Akkaynak can use both feet and he is seen as well-balanced in defence and attack.