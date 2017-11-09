Chelsea Ladies put one foot in Champions League semi-finals after dominant first-leg win over Rosengard

Chelsea put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Rosengard in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Kingsmeadow.

Fran Kirby, Ramona Bachmann and Gilly Flaherty were all on target as the Londoners proved too strong for their Swedish visitors.

England striker Kirby rewarded Chelsea for a bright start by opening the scoring with a left-foot shot after 33 minutes and Bachmann doubled the lead against her former club after the hour.

Flaherty made certain of victory 17 minutes from time by firing home after a Kirby effort was blocked.

Manager Emma Hayes was delighted with her team's display but preached caution with the second leg still to be negotiated.

"What a performance from the team. Dominant from the start and a clean sheet to boot," she tweeted. "I’m really enjoying watching my team grow in this competition. Only half time but our confidence is growing."