Chelsea loanees: Full list of the 33 players that are away on temporary deals

Chelsea are famed for their controversial loan policy and end the British transfer window with 33 players away from the club across a host of leagues.
The Premier League boasts five Chelsea loanees, ranging from Kurt Zouma at Stoke City to Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Crystal Palace.
The Blues' loan army goes down as the sixth tier of English football as the club aims to give their best teenage goalkeepers experience at the youngster age possible.
Chelsea's feeder club in the Netherlands is Vitesse and they have four loanees, while their reach across Europe currently spans five different leagues.
Izzy Brown - Brighton & Hove Albion
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Crystal Palace
Kasey Palmer - Huddersfield Town
Kurt Zouma - Stoke City
Tammy Abraham - Swansea City
Ike Ugbo - Barnsley
Jeremie Boga - Birmingham City
Lucas Piazon and Tomas Kalas - Fulham
Fikayo Tomori, Michael Hector and Ola Aina - Hull City
Lewis Baker - Middlesbrough
Jamal Blackman - Sheffield United
Jay Dasilva - Charlton Athletic
Jordan Houghton - Doncaster Rovers
Bradley Collins - Forest Green Rovers
Charlie Wakefield - Stevenage
Nathan Baxter - Woking F.C.
Jared Thompson - Chippenham Town
Nathan - Amiens
Josimar Quintero - Rostov
Mario Pasalic - Spartak Moscow
Cristian Cuevas - FC Twente
Todd Kane - Groningen
Marco van Ginkel - PSV
Charlie Colkett, Fankaty Dabo, Mason Mount and Matt Miazga - Vitesse
Kenneth Omeruo - Kasımpaşa
Danilo Pantić - Partizan
Victorien Angban - Waasland-Beveren