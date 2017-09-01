Chelsea loanees: Full list of the 33 players that are away on temporary deals

Chelsea are famed for their controversial loan policy and end the British transfer window with 33 players away from the club across a host of leagues.

The Premier League boasts five Chelsea loanees, ranging from Kurt Zouma at Stoke City to Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Crystal Palace.

The Blues' loan army goes down as the sixth tier of English football as the club aims to give their best teenage goalkeepers experience at the youngster age possible.

Chelsea's feeder club in the Netherlands is Vitesse and they have four loanees, while their reach across Europe currently spans five different leagues.





Izzy Brown - Brighton & Hove Albion

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Crystal Palace

Kasey Palmer - Huddersfield Town

Kurt Zouma - Stoke City

Tammy Abraham - Swansea City

Ike Ugbo - Barnsley

Jeremie Boga - Birmingham City

Lucas Piazon and Tomas Kalas - Fulham

Fikayo Tomori, Michael Hector and Ola Aina - Hull City

Lewis Baker - Middlesbrough

Jamal Blackman - Sheffield United

Jay Dasilva - Charlton Athletic

Jordan Houghton - Doncaster Rovers

Bradley Collins - Forest Green Rovers

Charlie Wakefield - Stevenage

Nathan Baxter - Woking F.C.

Jared Thompson - Chippenham Town



Nathan - Amiens

Josimar Quintero - Rostov

Mario Pasalic - Spartak Moscow

Cristian Cuevas - FC Twente

Todd Kane - Groningen

Marco van Ginkel - PSV

Charlie Colkett, Fankaty Dabo, Mason Mount and Matt Miazga - Vitesse

Kenneth Omeruo - Kasımpaşa

Danilo Pantić - Partizan

Victorien Angban - Waasland-Beveren