Chelsea look to tie down Hazard & Courtois to new deals

Eden Hazard’s contract renewal has become a key financial and strategic priority for Chelsea and they will then look to find a new deal for Thibaut Courtois shortly after.

Hazard recently put in one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt against Atletico Madrid and Goal understands the Blues are aiming to reward him with bumper salary if he signs an extension to his current deal.

The Belgium captain is already Chelsea’s highest paid player with a £200,000-per-week contract, but his new deal could take him to earn as much £300,000-per-week plus bonuses.

Chelsea are prioritising Hazard but they are mindful that Courtois is also due a new deal with only 21 months left on his current contract. The goalkeeper is aware that negotiations with Hazard are taking precedent but he hopes to follow and to get around double his current salary.

Courtois is currently on £120,000-per-week but he wants increase his earnings to £200,000-per-week, in keeping with his status as one of the world’s best in his position.

