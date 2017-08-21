Chelsea and Man Utd target Roberto wants Barcelona stay

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Sergi Roberto but the Spain international insists he is happy at Barcelona.

Sergi Roberto insists he is happy to remain at Barcelona after getting on the scoresheet in their opening 2-0 La Liga win over Real Betis.

Roberto spent much of last season filling in at right-back after Barca failed to replace Dani Alves but he revelled in an attacking midfield role at Camp Nou on Sunday under new boss Ernesto Valverde, keeping his place following the Spanish Super Cup loss at Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with the versatile 25-year-old but Spain international Roberto is enthused about the immediate future at his boyhood club.

Victòria especial, va per tots vosaltres, Barcelona i Cambrils ! Força Barça pic.twitter.com/AlzuFpdgFq — Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) August 20, 2017







