Chelsea manager Antonio Conte declares Arsenal 'favourites' for FA Cup final

The league season may have finished, but the little pieces of psychology don’t stop for Antonio Conte.

With a very straight face, the title-winning Chelsea manager remarkably claimed that Arsenal are “favourites” for next Saturday’s FA Cup final, because they are looking to save their season, and said that the “danger” for Chelsea is complacency creeping into the squad after claiming the Premier League trophy and thinking the season is “finished”.

Arsenal failed to claim a top-four finish for the first time in Arsene Wenger's tenure, despite a 3-1 win over Everton, due to Liverpool beating Middlesbrough 3-0. The Chelsea boss feels that could add further spike to next week's cup showpiece at Wembley.

“If you ask me who you think the favourites are now, I think it's Arsenal,” Conte said after his side had broken a Premier League record by winning 30 matches, thanks to a 5-1 victory over Sunderland.

“They only have this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason, we must find motivation and find in ourselves the right anger. The game will be very difficult, above all for this reason. Arsenal have missed out on the Champions League for the first time in I don't know how many years, so we must prepare in the right way. I'm not talking tactically. I'm talking about motivation, the right fire in our soul and our hearts. If we have this in the same proportion as Arsenal in that respect, we have the possibility to do the Double and win. Otherwise we risk a lot.



“This is the danger, honestly. This is the real danger for us. To think that this season is finished and if you win or lose it doesn't change the situation. We must think as winners, not as losers. It's important to celebrate as we did today, enjoying this moment with our families and fans, and celebrate this title because it wasn't easy, this season. But as of tomorrow, I'll try and push a lot to explain that this season will be great.

“If we hadn't won the title, this season would have been good. Having won it, it's become great. Now I think this season can become fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup. We must find the right motivation. At this level, with Chelsea and Arsenal at the same level... we lost 3-0 in the league, won the other won 3-1, so we have an opportunity to play the third game with Arsenal. A great target, but it's important for us to celebrate but, then, to find the right fire in our soul to work very hard this week and 'feel' this game. It's a great opportunity to win and do the Double.”

Conte meanwhile said that he felt that John Terry leaving the field on 26 minutes was the “right solution” to celebrate the departing captain, but didn’t reveal whose idea it was.

“I told you that, for sure, it was very important to find the right solution to celebrate a great champion and a great legend for this club. To start the game, he deserved to start the game. And then to be substituted on 26 minutes... yeah, I think, I repeat, he deserved this celebration. He wrote Chelsea's history. I wish, for him and for his family, the best in the future. For me, for the club, it would be a great loss next season without him. He helped me a lot this season, on and off the pitch. And now we must respect his decision.”