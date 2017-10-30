Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to give N'Golo Kante final say on his comeback

N'Golo Kanté is back in training and may return to first-team action with Chelsea in Rome - Chelsea FC

Antonio Conte will make a late check on N'Golo Kanté before deciding whether or not to start the Chelsea midfielder against Roma.

Chelsea can clinch qualification into the Champions League knockout stages by beating Roma at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night and Kanté is close to making a comeback.

Kanté returned to training last Friday and travelled with the squad to Rome, but is still believed to be unsure whether the hamstring he injured while on international with France is fully recovered.

Chelsea head coach Conte made it clear he would like Kanté to start against Roma, but is set to leave the final decision to the player.

“About N'Golo Kanté, he has trained with us,” said Conte. “He trained also before the game against Bournemouth. I think it's very important, in this moment, to speak with the player and then see his sensation.

“I was a player and you know very well that, after an injury, above all a muscular problem – a bad injury – it's very important to listen to the player and what are his sensations and then make the best decision for him, for the team. For sure, on Wednesday, we'll try to make the best decision.”

Antonio Conte is back in Italy ahead of Chelsea's Champions League game with Roma Credit: REUTERS