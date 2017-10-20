Chelsea manager Antonio Conte ready to get tough with dissenters

Antonio Conte, the Chelsea manager, was all smiles on Friday in his press conference - Chelsea FC

Antonio Conte has warned his Chelsea squad they must stick together as they attempt to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat and a repeat of the dressing room problems that ended Jose Mourinho’s reign.

David Luiz was visibly unhappy at being substituted against Roma in the Champions League, despite suffering a slight calf injury, and waved his arms in the air before heading straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Chelsea head coach Conte is believed to have been concerned enough with the reaction to remind Luiz and his team-mates that he will not accept such behaviour ahead of Saturday’s clash against in-form Watford.

Luiz was filmed smiling and striking a familiar pose as he walked on to the training pitch on Friday, which suggested there has been no fall-out between the 30-year-old and Conte.

But Conte has no intention of seeing his management undermined and will not tolerate the sort of widespread disharmony that plagued Mourinho’s Chelsea title defence and resulted in the Portuguese being sacked. Any player who is caught questioning any of his decisions in future is likely to be dropped.

Chelsea blamed “palpable discord between manager and players” for the decision to dismiss Mourinho in Dec 2015, but remain confident recent results under Conte will improve.

