Chelsea manager Antonio Conte ready to get tough with dissenters
Antonio Conte has warned his Chelsea squad they must stick together as they attempt to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat and a repeat of the dressing room problems that ended Jose Mourinho’s reign.
David Luiz was visibly unhappy at being substituted against Roma in the Champions League, despite suffering a slight calf injury, and waved his arms in the air before heading straight down the tunnel for treatment.
Chelsea head coach Conte is believed to have been concerned enough with the reaction to remind Luiz and his team-mates that he will not accept such behaviour ahead of Saturday’s clash against in-form Watford.
Luiz was filmed smiling and striking a familiar pose as he walked on to the training pitch on Friday, which suggested there has been no fall-out between the 30-year-old and Conte.
But Conte has no intention of seeing his management undermined and will not tolerate the sort of widespread disharmony that plagued Mourinho’s Chelsea title defence and resulted in the Portuguese being sacked. Any player who is caught questioning any of his decisions in future is likely to be dropped.
Chelsea blamed “palpable discord between manager and players” for the decision to dismiss Mourinho in Dec 2015, but remain confident recent results under Conte will improve.
It was in the final months of Mourinho’s second spell at the club that Chelsea last lost three successive Premier League games and the club head into the clash against Watford on the back of defeats to Manchester City and Crystal Palace.
The situation Chelsea find themselves in represents a swift downturn in fortunes since the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid just over three weeks ago that left owner Roman Abramovich delighted.
Other than celebrating the result, Abramovich was said to have purred over Chelsea’s performance and the fact they took the game to Atletico and dominated their hosts.
Conte refused to disclose whether he has been in communication with Abramovich since the Atletico victory, but insisted he did not need any public backing from Chelsea.
“I think that, about my talks with the club, it's right to keep them secret,” said Conte. “It's not important to tell the press. I think, honestly, it must be in this way. This is the right way.
“The support is my job. The support is my job, my work. This is only my support. I know only this support in my experience. I don't know other support. I have to put all myself into the job. If this is enough, it's okay. If it's not enough, (shrugs). But the only support I know is my job.”
Conte’s job has been made harder by injuries to N’Golo Kante, Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has been struggling to get over a groin problem suffered against Roma.
The absences have limited Conte’s options to rotate as he attempts to juggle Premier League and Champions League campaigns, but the former Juventus manager foresaw his problems before the season started.
Having warned in pre-season that this could be one of his most difficult challenges, following a title-winning first season at Chelsea, Conte said: “I was a magician to anticipate it. Honestly, I think to anticipate some difficult situations is not for all.
“But, for sure, you hope. You hope you won't have problems in your season. But, I repeat, I stay here to work. I stay here to put all myself into this club, for the fans and the players. Me and my staff.
“I'm a person who is not afraid to face the difficulties. My history speaks very clearly on that. I fought in the relegation zone. I started my career very badly, my first experience, but I understood and learned a lot about this. I repeat. I have experience, a lot of experience, as a player and as a coach of facing this type of situation. But I was a magician to anticipate.”
Conte this week responded to Mourinho’s jibe over rival managers “crying” about injuries by telling the Manchester United manager to stop talking about Chelsea.
On Friday, he insisted he did not regret biting back but refused to be drawn further into a row.
Conte said: “Regret? Why? I think every coach, every manager has to talk about his job, about himself, about his team, about his players. Not the other [team's players]. My answer is always the same. Every coach must be focused on his own work. That's the best way.
“For me, this is a stupid subject. A stupid issue. It's fun to see your interest in this. I'm surprised about this, honestly.”
Roma have been charged by Uefa after a section of their travelling supporters allegedly directed monkey chants at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during the Champions League draw between the two clubs.
The complaint was made by the Football Against Racism in Europe group and the case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Nov 16.