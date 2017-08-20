Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs

Chelsea rallied on the back of their opening day defeat to Burnley by beating Tottenham and Marcos Alonso was proud of their togetherness.

Marcos Alonso believes Chelsea showed their title-winning togetherness in a dramatic 2-1 win against Tottenham.

Spanish wing-back Alonso scored twice - a fine free-kick and a late winner - to secure the champions' first points of the season after a dismal home defeat against Burnley last week.

Chelsea had found themselves three goals down at half-time at Stamford Bridge and had two men sent off in that 3-2 reverse, but Alonso was delighted to show the unity in the squad in a return to winning ways against rivals Spurs at Wembley.

"I don't think I have hit better [free-kicks] than that, even in training," he said. "I am very happy for the win.

"There has been a lot of talking during the week, but we showed we are together as a team."

Alonso added: "We tried to more of the ball in the second half but they were pressing a lot. We were compact and it was a very good game from us.

"David Luiz did such a good job today, a very good game from him. To get the winner in front of the fans was great."