Chelsea may need to face a trophy drought to become the best in the world, says Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that his team need to become more stable like Tottenham as he aims to reign in expectations amid a selection crisis and his club’s struggles in the transfer market.

Tiemoue Bakyoko, Eden Hazard and Pedro could all be rushed back into contention despite not being fully fit, after a disjointed Chelsea side were reduced to nine men last weekend in a 2-3 defeat to Burnley.

Conte’s rivalry with Mauricio Pochettino is a friendly one and the pair spoke about their admiration for each other’s work despite a title run in and FA Cup semi-final clash last season. Conte concedes that Chelsea need time to build a more stable squad and identity like Tottenham, as they aim to be the best club in the world.

"No-one has put a gun to my head and said: 'You win or you go away,'" Conte told reporters when asked about his expectations at Chelsea. "The only thing I can promise is work, work, work and that I will try to do my best to improve the club.

"Sometimes you can win but you are not building something positive for your future. I think Tottenham is doing this very well. And I repeat, when I spoke about Tottenham, always I spoke very well about Pochettino’s job, about the club, about their results.”

“I think we need time. We need time. Yes, maybe [as long as the four years that Pochettino has had]. To arrive and try to fight for Champions League, to try to fight to be the bes tin the world, you need time.”

Pochettino has spoken positively about Tottenham’s patience with him despite a lack of silverware and Conte hopes that Chelsea will do the same with him, if he fails this season.

Conte thinks that Spurs’ slow, organic and gradual improvements make them a model to follow and reiterated his admiration for the north London club.

"I think that Spurs started to work with Pochettino for three years, this is the fourth year and Pochettino has had the possibility to work for three years with the same players and have the possibility every season to improve his foundations," he added.

"For every coach it’s important to give continuity to the club because when you arrive you don’t know what you’ll find. And when you understand your basis you have to try to work step-by-step, year-by-year to improve this basis, to make this basis more solid and to build a good structure.

