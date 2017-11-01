Chelsea medical staff to urge N'Golo Kante to return for Manchester United visit

Chelsea will attempt to push N’Golo Kante into returning from his hamstring injury against Manchester United on Sunday as Antonio Conte seeks an instant response to the embarrassing Champions League defeat in Rome.

Conte will make his players sit through a video nasty of their mistakes in the Olimpico Stadium at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground on Thursday.

But it is the availability of Kante that is seen as key to the Blues’ hopes of bouncing back with what would be a significant victory over United.

The injuries to Kante and Danny Drinkwater, who has only just returned to fitness, have forced summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko to play with pain due to issues caused by a knee injury that forced him to miss pre-season.

Cesc Fabregas is also showing signs of fatigue after playing almost every game since pre-season and may need to be rested against United.

Conte had hoped Kante would declare himself fit to start against Roma and even delayed confirming his team for the game until a few hours before kick-off, as he tried to give the midfielder as much time as possible.

Kante eventually decided that he was not ready to play in the Stadio Olimpico, despite travelling to Italy, and indicated after the game that he was unsure whether he will be fit to face United.

But Chelsea’s Italian medical staff believe they can help Kante be ready for the visit of United and former Blues manager Jose Mourinho, and now just need to convince the 26-year-old that his hamstring will not give way.

Kante has been out since injuring his hamstring on international duty for France last month and has missed a total of six games, during which time Chelsea have lost twice and conceded 11 goals.

United’s trip to Stamford Bridge will be the first return of Nemanja Matic to his former club and the decision to allow the Serb to join one of Chelsea’s rivals has caused great debate.

Matic was allowed to leave Chelsea after refusing to sign a new contract, informing Conte that he wanted to leave and asking to be left off the club’s pre-season tour to China and Singapore.

Kante has not played since injuring his hamstring on international duty

It was only after Matic requested not to travel to China and Singapore that Chelsea decided to cash in, but the decision has attracted extra scrutiny because of the injuries to Kante and deadline day signing Drinkwater.

Former United defender Phil Neville has even claimed somebody at Chelsea should be sacked for allowing Matic to join United, but it is understood there were no other serious takers.

“We know Nemanja’s qualities, he is someone who last year gave us the balance as well,” said Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. “He decided to go to another team, so we won’t live in the past.

“Our midfield is very good, we have very strong players. But if you have two injuries in midfield, then, of course, you can say yeah we miss Nemanja because he is another quality player and he is doing well in Manchester.”

Nemanja Matic returns to Stamford Bridge this weekend

Asked whether the players were as surprised as the Chelsea fans to see Matic join United, Courtois added: “Those are questions you need to ask to the people who made that happen.

“If a player nowadays wants to go to a team, then he has – I don’t want to say the power – but if he has a strong will to leave and join another team then it is hard for the club.

“You cannot just ignore him and say ‘you cannot leave’ because then you have a disappointed player who won’t play at his best. So obviously for us you give a player to another big team, but they are choices that are made in football and we have some quality midfielders, so I hope we can show on Sunday that we are better.”

Courtois admitted the Chelsea players now owe their fans a performance against United and insisted the squad, whose hunger and desire was questioned by Conte, will “give their lives” to try to get three points.

“Manchester City are nine points ahead of us, United four, Tottenham just one, so this is a must-win game to remain at the top and remain close to the other teams,” said Courtois. “We will try to get the three points at home and we will give our lives for it on Sunday.”