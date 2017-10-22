Chelsea’s Moses applauds teammates after comeback win against Watford

The injured wing-back showered praises on his teammates after they fought back to secure victory over the Hornets in a six-goal thriller

Victor Moses has hailed his Chelsea teammates after their dramatic 4-2 win over Watford in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.

The Blues battled to conquer Marco Silva’s men as Michy Batshuayi’s brace, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro’s lone strikes cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra goals at the Stamford Bridge.

Moses who suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday, took to social media to praise the team’s spirit.

“Massive 3 points today, the lads showed amazing team spirit, fought till the end and got our rewards,” Moses wrote on Instagram.