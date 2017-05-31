Chelsea’s Moses dropped from Nigeria squad for South Africa Afcon qualifier

The red-hot Blues’ star has been excluded from Gernot Rohr’s squad for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana

Victor Moses has been dropped from Nigeria squad to face South Africa in June 10’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier billed for Uyo.

The winger played a crucial role in Antonio Conte’s men English Premier League triumph – though they bowed to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

The Super Eagles will be hoping for a winning start in their quest to book a ticket for Cameroon 2019, after missing the last edition staged in Gabon.



Topping the list is Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho alongside Arsenal young sensation Alex Iwobi and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

Others include Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi Onazi, Simon Moses, Leon Balogun and Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru.

Zamalek defender Maroof Youssef was handed a surprise call-up with Dele Alampasu getting the nod owing to Carl Ikeme’s injury.

All invited players are expected in Abuja on Friday, June 2 before departing to Uyo on Tuesday.



FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); William Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (AS Monaco, France); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Maroof Youssef (Zamalek FC, Egypt)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Henry Onyekuru (KAS Eupen, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany); Olanrewaju Kayode (FK Austria Wien, Austria)