Chelsea must wait for Victor Moses recovery, says Antonio Conte

The Blues gaffer disclosed that the Nigeria international needs time to recover with no immediate rush to action

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has called for patience and more waiting time for Victor Moses’ recovery from injury.

The wing-back suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace on October 14 and has been out of action for three weeks.

Conte stressed on the severity of the 26-year-old’s injury and called for more time to aid the Nigerian recovery.

However, with series on social media posts during the week showing his workout routine, the Blues handler was asked if Moses as a chance to return to action against Manchester United on Sunday.

“No, zero chance,” Conte told club website.

“It was a bad muscular problem. We must wait and have patience, he needs more time to recover.”