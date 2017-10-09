Chelsea in race to get N’Golo Kante and Alvaro Morata ahead of Roma visit

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (right) will be hoping he can welcome back Álvaro Morata in time for the visit of Roma while N’Golo Kanté is also carrying an injury sustained while on duty for France - Getty Images Europe

Chelsea face an anxious 48 hours as they wait to find out the extent of N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring injury he suffered on international duty with France, while club doctors work to try to get Álvaro Morata fit in time for the Champions League clash against Roma.

Although Morata had indicated he could be ready for the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is unlikely to take any chances over the striker’s fitness ahead of the visit of Roma to Stamford Bridge next Wednesday.

The Spanish Football Federation last week sparked fears that Morata could miss up to six weeks after revealing he had suffered a grade two hamstring injury in Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City.

But Chelsea doctors do not believe Morata’s problem is as serious as first feared and are working to try to have him fit to face Roma, with the club hoping to win Group C of the Champions League.

Chelsea are currently top, two points ahead of second-placed Roma, following victories over Qarabag and Atlético Madrid.

