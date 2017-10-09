Chelsea reaffirm title credentials against Liverpool but Arsenal fall flat in disappointing draw with Bristol

Chelsea have taken nine points from their opening three games: Getty

Chelsea reaffirmed their title credentials on Saturday with a 1-0 win against rivals Liverpool Ladies at Kingsmeadow.

The narrow scoreline fails to do justice to the home side’s possession-heavy performance, with Maren Mjelde’s excellent finish from 15 yards securing victory for the hosts.

After assertive 6-0 routs of Bristol Ladies and Sunderland Ladies respectively, Liverpool were always going to pose a greater challenge – but Chelsea certainly had their chances to add to Mjelde’s opening strike.

Karen Carney and Ji So-yun came close to making it 2-0 before half-time while Mjelde also went close again after the restart.

Liverpool did well to keep the final score to just one goal but ultimately struggled to place their opponents under any pressure.

Elsewhere, Manchester City Women joined Chelsea in maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season after they edged past Everton in a 3-2 victory.

Claudia Walker put Everton ahead after four minutes but a quick flurry of goals across a six-minute spell placed City back in control.

Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Pauline Bremer, who later went off with a suspected broken leg, were all on target.

Simone Magill clawed one back for Everton with 24 minutes to go but City held on for all three points.

It was a disappointing weekend for Arsenal, though, who were held at home by Bristol City in a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal have already fallen behind in this season's title race