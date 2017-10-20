Chelsea ‘really missed Victor Moses’ against Roma, says Martin Keown

The Arsenal legend said the Nigeria international who is out injured was sorely missed by the Blues as they were held by the Italians on Wednesday

Martin Keown admitted that Victor Moses was 'really missed' by Chelsea in their dramatic 3-3 draw against Roma.

The Nigeria international was ruled out of Wednesday's Uefa Champions League encounter after he suffered a hamstring injury in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend.

And Keown believes Moses’s absence was a big blow for Antonio Conte’s men who squandered a 2-0 lead to settle for a draw.

“I have plenty of admiration for Conte as having played in that system [3-4-3 formation] myself, I never thought it could work,” Keown told DailyMail.

“But against City and Roma the back three became a five. Chelsea were so effective last season because their wing backs stayed high to affect the game.

“Now, they are just defenders. They really missed Victor Moses [on Wednesday night].

“Chelsea showed character to draw level. But they were given a good examination by Roma.”

Moses who has played six league games for the reigning English Premier League champions this campaign is expected to be out for four weeks.