Chelsea to recall Loftus-Cheek? Hodgson admits to early release clause

Chelsea have the option to recall Ruben Loftus-Cheek from a loan spell at Crystal Palace should they wish to do so, Roy Hodgson has revealed.

The 21-year-old midfielder linked up with the Eagles on a season-long agreement over the summer in an effort to find regular game time.

With his path blocked at Stamford Bridge, it was felt that his development would be better served elsewhere – while still operating in a Premier League environment.

Loftus-Cheek has impressed for Palace, earning senior England international recognition in the process, and Hodgson has confirmed that Chelsea can take him back.

He told reporters ahead of a goal-scoring showing from the youngster in a 2-1 victory over Stoke: "I have a feeling that they have the right to call him back if he is not playing enough games or featuring in enough games, which is a good clause.

