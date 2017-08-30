Chelsea remain 'way off' in valuation of Danny Drinkwater as Leicester brace for potentially 'disruptive' final 24 hours

Chelsea remain “way off” in their valuation of Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater after the player handed in a transfer request at the club, The Independent understands.

Leicester have turned down a number of bids for the midfielder, who last summer signed a contract extension at the club until 2021, and continue to stand firm in the face of Chelsea’s interest.

The latest fee discussed stands at between £25 and £30m, though the Foxes are holding out for a much higher offer.

Leicester have previously said they do not wish to lose the 27-year-old but it now seems that the former Premier League champions are willing to let the player leave for the right price.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has set his sights on the England international, alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ross Barkley, as he bids to add the finishing touches to the club’s summer transfer window.

Leicester, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for a “disruptive” final 24 hours as they attempt to hold on to their key players.

Demarai Gray has notably been subject to recent approaches from both Crystal Palace and Tottenham. This follows Bournemouth’s own £20m bid for the player which was rejected by the Foxes earlier this month.

The youngster has publicly voiced his displeasure at the club, having made only nine Premier League starts last season, and is looking for guarantees of first-team football elsewhere.

Leicester face a fight to hold on to youngster Demarai Gray (Getty Images)

Leicester, though, have no intention of selling the promising 21-year-old and have rejected all approaches for the player.

Riyad Mahrez, who has also handed in a transfer request at the club, continues to be linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium after Roma failed to reach an agreement with Leicester for the Algerian.

His future remains unclear and the player could still be subject to a late bid on the final day of the transfer window.

Should Leicester reach a favourable transfer agreement for Mahrez’s sale, the club are expected to make a move for Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.

The Independent understands that the club are interested in the Englishman but will only consider submitting a formal bid should they lose Mahrez.