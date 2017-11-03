Chelsea return Gary Cahill to the left after switch backfires in Rome

Gary Cahill struggled on the right against Roma and will return to the left of the three centre-backs henceforth - AFP

Antonio Conte has vowed to return Gary Cahill to his regular position again after a switch backfired in midweek. Cahill was surprisingly played on the right side of Conte’s back three for the Champions League game against Roma, but Chelsea conceded inside the first minute and the 31-year-old was substituted in the 56th minute of the 3-0 defeat.

Conte confirmed Cahill would start in his normal position on the left side against Manchester United, but refused to divulge what prompted the change in position in Rome.

It is understood, however, that Conte agreed to try Cahill on the right following suggestions from his players, who thought the swap could help Chelsea’s defensive issues.

Asked why Cahill started on the right against Roma, Conte said: “I think that, honestly, I don’t want to answer this question. Not out of a lack of respect for you, but who must understand understands.

“I think Cahill can play on the right or the left, but the best position for me is on the left. But sometimes can happen a misunderstanding, you understand. It’s important then to clarify the situation. But, for sure, he will play on Sunday.”

Conte made it clear the experiment with Cahill’s position was a one-off when he was questioned on whether the defender would play on the right again.

“No, no,” said Conte. “He’s very good to play on the left.

“We won a league with Cahill in this position. I don’t understand why we have to try again to put him on the right.”