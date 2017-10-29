Chelsea return a possibility, claims Lyon's Traore

Lyon striker Bertrand Traore harbours ambitions of returning to the Premier League and claims he could even move back to former club Chelsea in the future.

The 22-year-old ended a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge when he joined Lyon for £9 million in June after spending the 2016-17 season on loan at Ajax.

Traore said a lack of first-team opportunities at Chelsea, where he made just four Premier League starts, left him with no choice but to seek a transfer.

"Going from Chelsea was the best decision for me," Traore told the Daily Mail. "I am enjoying myself.

"As a young player you can only improve if you are playing every week. I enjoyed my time at Chelsea and when I had opportunities to show what I could do on the pitch, I took them with both hands. But there weren't any guarantees I would play.

"I would be happy if it was me in the Chelsea first-team playing every weekend, but this is football and you have to take decisions. Along with Chelsea, I took the decision to sign for Lyon and I am happy with that."

