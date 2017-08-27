Chelsea will revive Fernando Llorente interest with bid as Antonio Conte also wants midfielder and wing-back

Chelsea will this week revive their interest in Fernando Llorente with a concrete bid to Swansea City, as Antonio Conte looks to make at least three signings before the window closes on Thursday night.

The Italian has a long-standing interest in the Spanish striker having signed him for Juventus, and feels he is an ideal back-up and mentor to compatriot Alvaro Morata, who he has also worked with.

While Swansea had previously proven reluctant to do a deal for an agreeable price given Llorente offered 15 goals last season and effectively kept the side up, there is a feeling that will change as they get closer to a deal with Manchester City for former player Wilfried Bony.

Swansea are likelier to do business once that deal is complete, although there will have to be some compromise on a few. While Chelsea had been hoping to make the signing for around £20m or less given the forward’s age, the Welsh club had been hoping for closer to £30m.

Conte also wants to bring in a midfielder and a wing-back - with Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Southampton’s Cedric Soares - among the targets.

“There are four days to go, no, in the transfer market,” Conte said after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge. “I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad. Don't forget when we start, next month, in September we have to play seven games.

“I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with some players. I think the club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation. But I repeat, I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players, with the players we have.”