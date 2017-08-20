Chelsea show the courage of champions to bounce back and condemn Tottenham to yet more Wembley woe

Familiarity and discontentment. One of the big storylines for Tottenham Hotspur this season is going to be getting used to their temporary home of Wembley, but this was a feeling they will be all too depressingly used to: defeat at the stadium to a reinvigorated Chelsea, who resiliently claimed a win of champions.

Marcos Alonso scored a sensationally late second of the game to give his side a 2-1 win over Spurs, a first victory of the season, and also kill one of the other early storylines of the season: a Chelsea crisis. Manager Antonio Conte certainly didn’t celebrate like a manager who was disgruntled or feeling like he was going to walk away from this job some time soon. He was aggressively euphoric, but then that's what late wins like this will do.

The mood around the club will instantly improve, but the vibe around Wembley remains so disconcerting for Tottenham. This type of game was precisely the wrong way to start life at the stadium. In fact, beyond getting hammered, it’s difficult to think how this opening match here could have gone worse for Spurs. A calamitous late defeat in a game they dominated will only deepen the complex about this stadium, as well as all the discussion about it, especially since a depleted Chelsea were supposedly there for the taking.

While the Wembley issue does remain somewhat exaggerated, arguably a greater concern for Mauricio Pochettino is how this game conformed to a pattern - notably that from these two teams’ last meeting here, Chelsea’s 4-2 win in the FA Cup semi-final last season. Spurs again had the majority of the play and the chances, but it was Chelsea who had the incision. That remains such a problem to be fixed for the Argentine, especially given the pressure they had the champions under.

Alonso showed them what they were missing.

Shorn of so many of their most creative players, Chelsea were going to have to come up with something special to breach that Tottenham defence, but the wing-back offered precisely that.

On 24 minutes, after Dele Alli had tripped David Luiz, Alonso curled in a perfect free-kick to make it 1-0. Alvaro Morata had actually missed a much easier chance to open the scoring on five minutes when somehow heading wide, but Antonio Conte’s side couldn’t really think they deserved more. Tottenham had been battering them, and really pinning the champions back.

View photos Alonso's first was a peach of a free-kick (AFP) More

The last 10 minutes of the first half alone were torture for Chelsea, as a relentlessly effervescent Kane hit the post and so many crosses flashed across Thibaut Courtois’s box. Christian Eriksen also saw a free-kick go just wide, having also taken out half of Chelsea’s midfield with one deft turn.

As good as Spurs were at that point, though, the game did take on that familiar pattern that led to a familiar problem.

View photos Alonso showed the cutting edge Tottenham sorely lacked (AFP) More

