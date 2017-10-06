Chelsea would shrug off Conte departure, says Nevin

Chelsea will continue to be successful even if Antonio Conte leaves the club next summer, says Pat Nevin.

The Italian has enjoyed a productive stint at Stamford Bridge, with the Premier League title returned to west London in his debut campaign.

Conte has the Blues back in the mix to defend that crown this term, with there still a long way to go in what promises to be a keenly-contested battle for supremacy.

The former Juventus boss has, however, admitted that he will be heading home at some stage – with it reported that he could return to Serie A as early as 2018.

He recently said: “I miss it, that’s beyond doubt. Italy is my homeland, so once I have had some good experiences, formative experiences, important and life-changing experiences, I’ll be back. I don’t know when but that’s the aim.”

A sudden departure would leave Chelsea looking for another new boss, but former Blues star Nevin believes that would be no bad thing, with the club having shown that they can remain successful through regular periods of chance.

He told the Daily Star: “You kind of let these comments wash over you now.

“When you’ve been following Chelsea as long as some of us have, you know they change manager very quickly but still have brilliant managers. They seem to make good choices.

