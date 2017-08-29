Chelsea sign Eden Hazard's brother

The Blues have announced the acquisition of Kylian Hazard, who will train with the club's development squad

Chelsea have signed Kylian Hazard, the younger brother of star winger Eden.

Aged 22, Kylian is four years younger than his decorated sibling, who has won two Premier League titles, the League Cup and the Europa League at Stamford Bridge, as well as Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France for Lille.

Kylian Hazard joins Antonio Conte's side from Hungarian side Ujpest FC, and will link up with the club's development squad.

The younger Hazard has played for White Star Brussels and Zulte Waregem FC, prior to joining Ujpest in 2015. He has scored four goals in 42 appearances for the side from the left wing position.

He becomes the third Hazard to play for the Premier League champions, with Thorgan Hazard having been on the books at Stamford Bridge before joining Borussia Monchengladbach.

While the signing pads out the youth ranks for Conte, he remains in the market for senior reinforcements, and Goal understands that the club are interested in securing the signature of Swansea striker Fernando Llorente.

The Spanish striker would cost around £15 million, but the Swans are unlikely to allow him to leave unless they can secure a replacement.

The Blues have also agreed a fee for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while they remain hopeful of signing Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table after three games, and defeated Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge this past weekend.