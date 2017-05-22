Chelsea stadium director has cheeky dig at Tottenham in plans update

The director of Chelsea's stadium project team has had a cheeky dig at Tottenham as the clubs both prepare to upgrade their venues in the coming years.

Hugh Rosen is leading the development on behalf of Roman Abramovich as the west London outfit look to match rivals Tottenham and Arsenal by building a 60,000-seater stadium in the UK's capital city.

In a rare question and answer session, which took place at an event honouring Eddie McCreadie, Rosen told ex-Chelsea player Jason Cundy about the club's plans and.

"To be fair to Tottenham, they are not just looking for football," Rosen said. "They are looking for American Football, looking at rugby and as far as I am concerned if they can't win at football they are welcome to try any other sport they like.

"For us, Roman [Abramovich] gave us one brief, the whole stadium, the billion pounds or whatever it is going to cost, is about winning football matches. There is nothing else. There are no pop concerts, no boxing, no American Football and no other team, just our home priority.

"Everything was designed around the existing centre spot, it doesn't move and everything revolves around that. Here we are, 112 years into our history trying to rebuild our stadium for the fifth time on our own site, around our own pitch.

"There are 13 London clubs, this is the only one that has never moved home ground and never will move home ground."

A date for the completion of the project has yet to be set, but Rosen gave an update on why the club is being patient as they look likely to play their football temporarily at Wembley Stadium. He also gave an update on the architecture of the stadium which has been based upon London's iconic Westminster Abbey.

"We are not in a position yet to start and therefore not in the right position to know yet when we are going to finish," he explained. "In the end it doesn't really matter. When history is written in 100 years' time no one is going to care if it was 2022, 2021, 2020.

"What matters most to us, and as the owner also said, it is about getting the timing right. So as soon as we know we will let you know. There is no date yet. It will be the finest stadium in Stamford Bridge since the last one, the one before that and the one we all grew up in.

