Chelsea star Bakayoko dyes hair blue after goal promise

The midfielder vowed to his hair to his new club's kit after opening his Premier League account with a goal in the defeat to Crystal Palace

Tiemoue Bakayoko is a man of his word.

The midfielder, signed from Monaco for £40 million in the summer, had promised fans he would dye his hair blue once he scored his first goal for the club in the Premier League.

“As soon as I score a goal I will change the colour of my hair," he said earlier this month. "Possibly to blue. I like changing the colour of my hair from time to time.

“I don’t go completely over the top, but sometimes I find it brings me good luck. Since the Man City game I put some white in my hair.”

And now he has done just that having foung the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, with Bakayoko turning locks as blue as the Chelsea crest.

Bakayoko 5/1 to score v Bournemouth

While it did take a couple of weeks — the Palace fixture was October 14 — Bakayoko was pictured with his new hair colour as the team boarded the bus to head to Saturday’s clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Bakayoko also added a photo of himself on Instagram, showing off the new style.





There’s no telling what the midfielder might do for an encore the next time he bags a goal for the Blues, or if he’s able to help the club successfully add silverware to their collection.

In the meantime, Chelsea will just hope Bakayoko keeps up his solid start to life in the English top-flight against Bournemouth on Saturday before facing Roma and Manchester United in the next week.