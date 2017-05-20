Chelsea - Sunderland Betting: Expect the Blues to win

Premier League champions, Chelsea FC will host bottom placed Sunderland FC at the Stamford Bridge in a game that can be termed inconsequential for both side on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are expected to wrap up their 2016/17 English topflight campaign with a victory despite winning the title with two games to spare. And a chance for them to claim maximum victory will be offered at (1.14) according to Megabet.

David Moyes’ men on the other hand will be playing in the Championship next season regardless of the outcome on Sunday - reasons the above betting company tagged them heavy underdogs coming into the encounter and a chance for them to shock the home team is available at a price of (19.00), while their chances of sharing the spoils after normal regulation period goes for (7.00).

The west Londoners have scored 15 goals in their last five EPL games, which equals an average of three goals per game, and the punters are backed to score more than two goals in this encounter at a price of (1.40) despite their inability to score more than one at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

The Blues scored first in their last four encounters in the league, and they will score first this weekend according to Megabet at odds of (1.14), and the second half will accommodate more goals in the fixture at a price of (1.91).

No doubt, Chelsea will score in both halves of this meeting, but that cannot be said about Sunderland, which last scored a goal in the English topflight in mid-April, therefore it is unsure both teams will score in the game, and Megabet backs it up with odds of (1.53).

The Stamford Bridge outfit are also expected to take advantage of their visitors’ goal-drought form to win without conceding a goal, and a chance for them to do that is on offer with Megabet at a price of (1.73).

Diego Costa Chelsea’s leading goal scorer this season with 20 goals and 21 assists, and the punters should expect the former Atletico Madrid marksman to register his name on the scorers sheet on Sunday at a price of (1.44).