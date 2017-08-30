Chelsea target Drinkwater hands in a transfer request in bid to leave Leicester City

Danny Drinkwater is looking to push through a move to Chelsea by handing in a transfer request at Leicester City but the clubs are still to agree a fee.

Leicester are looking to receive £40million for Drinkwater after rejecting two bids from Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Blues, meanwhile, are aiming to agree a fee of around £30m, but they will hope that the transfer request can help to bring down the asking price.

Chelsea have identified Drinkwater since the start of August as their prime target to replace Nemanja Matic, who left for Manchester United, and Nathaniel Chalobah, who left for Watford.

The Premier League champions are also lacking English players after not fielding any against Tottenham or Everton in their last two Premier League matches.

Chelsea are also aiming to complete a deal for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected the club's offer, despite Arsenal agreeing a fee with their London rivals.

Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a move to Chelsea over fears that he would be used in a right wing-back role, as he prefers to play in central midfield.