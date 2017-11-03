Chelsea taunts would not hurt me, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he could not care less whether Chelsea fans boo him again on Sunday - Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has insisted he would have “no problem” with Chelsea fans taunting or insulting him again on Sunday.

The Manchester United manager returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since he was subjected to chants of “Judas” and “You’re not special any more” in March, when his side lost 1-0 to his former club in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Mourinho had reacted to the chants by holding up three fingers, one for each Premier League title he won over two spells with Chelsea. But despite the former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly claiming he had heard from several people close to Mourinho that the Portuguese had been left “deeply hurt” by the insults, the United manager said he would take a repeat of such behaviour in his stride.

Asked if he was upset by the reaction he got from some Chelsea supporters last time around, Mourinho said: “No, I don’t want to speak about that. That’s football, that’s not a problem for me. That’s not a problem at all.

“When I go to Stamford Bridge and sit in that dugout, on the right side of the tunnel, I am the manager of their opponents, so I accept every possible reaction with the utmost respect.

Mourinho reminded Chelsea fans last year how many Premier Leagues he had won with the club Credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images More