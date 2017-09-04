Chelsea team-mates Courtois and Fabregas troll each other in Twitter exchange

The Blues pair have taken sly digs at their respective contributions to a Premier League defeat to West Brom back in May 2015

As high-profile figures at Chelsea, Thibaut Courtois and Cesc Fabregas are probably used to trolling by now, but probably not from each other.

That, though, is how they have spent some of their off time during the international break.

Courtois started the ball rolling after seeing a supporter drag up a video of Fabregas clipping him around the ear ahead of a Premier League game with West Brom in May 2015.

Fabregas then responded with justification of his actions, with his Belgian colleague accused of lacking focus in the tunnel ahead of the fixture.

You were NOT focused enough!! https://t.co/4RW5sukEee — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 4, 2017

With the banter now flowing, Courtois took the opportunity to remind Fabregas that his own focus could be questioned as he was sent off inside 29 minutes.

If I remember well in that game you had a red card after 20 min‍ — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 4, 2017

The World Cup-winning midfielder hit straight back by reminding Courtois that he conceded three times at The Hawthorns.

Is it an excuse for you conceding 3 that day? https://t.co/rfERGSHOsL — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 4, 2017

The exchange then came to a positive conclusion as it was noted that the result that day mattered little in the grand scheme of things as Chelsea had already secured the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho.

Hahaha luckily we won the premier league before that game! — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 4, 2017

Courtois and Fabregas will be back in domestic action alongside each other on Saturday when Chelsea pay a visit to Leicester.