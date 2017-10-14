Chelsea team news: Batshuayi & Hazard start against Crystal Palace

The Belgian striker is a direct replacement for the injured Alvaro Morata, with David Luiz also back in the starting XI having served a suspension

Michy Batshuayi has been given the nod to start against Crystal Palace as Antonio Conte attempts to cope without injured striker Alvaro Morata.

Eden Hazard is also in to make his second start of the Premier League campaign, with Willian getting the nod ahead of Pedro, who is left on the bench.

Brazil international David Luiz is also back in the starting XI having now completed his suspension for the red card he received against Arsenal.

For Crystal Palace, meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha makes his second appearance of the 2017-18 campaign having returned from a knee injury.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Scott, Musonda, Pedro.

Crystal Palace starting XI: Speroni, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Schlupp, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha.

Subs: Henry, Tomkins, Fosu-Mensah, Riedewald, Puncheon, Sako, Kaikai.