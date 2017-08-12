Chelsea team news: Batshuayi starts over Morata as Boga makes PL debut v Burnley

Chelsea’s record signing remains out of the XI while the 20-year-old is set for his league bow

Alvaro Morata will not begin the Premier League in the starting XI for Chelsea.

The record signing is on Antonio Conte’s bench as Michy Batshuayi is the Blues’ striker for the Premier League opener against Burnley.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jeremie Boga is set to make his Premier League debut in Conte’s midfield for the contest.

Antonio Rudiger will make his Premier League debut for the Blues and will be joined by David Luiz and Gary Cahill. Cesar Azpilicueta, Marco Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabrebas fill out the midfield while Willian will join Boga and Batshuayi up top.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Boga

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Kenedy, Scott, Musonda, Morata

Burnley XI: Heaton; Lowton,Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Guomundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady; Vokes

Subs: Taylor, Arfield, Westwood, Walters, Pope, Long, Barnes