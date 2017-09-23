Chelsea team news: Cahill dropped, Hazard on the bench for Stoke clash

There is no place in the starting XI for the England or Belgium international stars as Antonio Conte's side seek to stretch their unbeaten run

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dropped Gary Cahill to the bench for the Blues' Premier League clash with Stoke.

Ahead of a midweek Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, the Italian has also opted to leave Eden Hazard among the substitutes.

Alvaro Morata will lead the line for the Stamford Bridge side, while in the heart of their defence 21-year-old Andreas Christensen will feature from the outset for the third time in six Premier League outings this season.

The home side, meanwhile, are hoping to replicate the success that they enjoyed against Arsenal, when they won 1-0 in August - their sole Premier League victory to date this season. They also drew 2-2 with Manchester United in their only other home fixture.

Stoke starting XI: Butland; Johnson, Martins Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Ramadan; Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting; Jese.

Subs: Grant; Berahino, Tymon, Afellay, Adam, Crouch, Souttar.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpiilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Musonda, Hazard, Batshuayi.