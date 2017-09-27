Chelsea team news: Hazard returns to line-up for Atletico clash

Eden Hazard has returned to the Chelsea line-up for the Blues' Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, while Gary Cahill also comes back in after being benched in the last game.

The Belgium captain makes his second start of the season and his most high profile on after previously only starting in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest.

Hazard 13/5 to score v Atletico

Chelsea have also switched to a more conservative formation as they line up in a 3-5-2 system with their captain returning in place of Antonio Rudiger. David Luiz is back in the team for Andreas Christensen as his suspension doesn't count in European competitions.

Alvaro Morata will be hoping to continue his good form after a hat-trick at the weekend against Stoke and Chelsea have a strong bench, with Pedro making the squad despite his minor injury.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Fabregas, Hazard; Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Zappacosta, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi