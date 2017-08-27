Chelsea team news: Fabregas and Pedro start as Bakayoko drops to the bench for Everton clash

The Spanish duo have been named in the starting line up for Antonio Conte's side, while Sandro returns from injury for the Toffees

Cesc Fabregas will start Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton after returning from suspension.

The midfielder was sent off as the Blues slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Burnley on the opening day of the season, missing his side's 2-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend as a result.

But Fabregas has been named in the starting lineup against Everton alongside Pedro, who is fit enough to feature from the get go after starting on the bench against Spurs at Wembley.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Andreas Christensen have dropped to the bench for Fabregas and Pedro, while there is still no place for Eden Hazard as the forward continues to recover from an ankle problem.

Everton, on the flip side, have been able to recall Sandro from injury, while Idrissa Gueye has been declared fit enough to start after missing his side's 1-1 draw at Hajduk Split on Thursday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who impressed during the Toffees' 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Monday, drops to bench for Sandro, while Morgan Schneiderlin misses out through suspension.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has also been handed his first Premier League start for Ronald Koeman's side following his big-money summer move from Swansea City.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro.

Chelsea subs: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Batshuayi.

Everton XI: Pickford, Baines, Jagielka (c), Williams, Keane, Holgate, Davies, Gana, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Sandro.

Everton subs: Stekelenburg, Lennon, Martina, Besic, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny.