Chelsea team news: Hazard starts against Man City

Antonio Conte has almost a full squad to choose for ahead of the visit of Pep Guardiola's side, and has named the Belgium star in his first XI

Eden Hazard will make his first Premier League start of the season as Chelsea line up against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Belgian missed the first three league games due to an ankle injury but was brought into the starting XI for the midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Hazard returns for the headline encounter while Victor Moses drops to the bench.

Andreas Christensen, a substitute against Atletico, is on from the start against Pep Guardiola's side.

City call upon Gabriel Jesus to start up front in Sergio Aguero's absence after the Argentine damaged a rib in a car accident in Amsterdam during the week.

Here we go... The team is in!



What do you make of our @HaysWorldwide line-up? #cfcvcity pic.twitter.com/EFC0Lv1kBc — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 30, 2017

Fabian Delph keeps his place at left-back following Benjamin Mendy's cruciate ligament tear, while Raheem Sterling is back in the first team after coming off the bench in the win over Shakhtar on Tuesday.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Rudiger, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso; Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas; Hazard, Morata,

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C); Sterling, Jesus, Sane