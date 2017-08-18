Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

Chelsea face Tottenham at the weekend as they look to bounce back from a 2-3 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of their Premier League title defence.

The second week of the season sees Chelsea as the first visitors to arrive to Spurs' new and temporary home of Wembley Stadium. Spurs have moved to Wembley as they finish off the building of their new stadium after leaving White Hart Lane at the end of last year.

They go into the game having beaten Newcastle United at St James' Park on the opening day of the season and Chelsea are working this week to improve their selection problems ahead of the game.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Conte is faced with a host of selection problems after Chelsea sustained two red cards versus Burnley. They also had Eden Hazard, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Pedro and Victor Moses out of the defeat at Stamford Bridge last week but they will hope the problems ease ahead of a London derby.

Pedro is most likely to return but he is no guarantee as he works on getting over an ankle injury sustained against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Hazard and Bakayoko have begun training with the first team at Cobham this week but are unlikely to come straight in and start against their rivals.

Diego Costa has been ordered back to Cobham to train as he remains away from the first team group in Brazil. He has no chance of playing against Spurs and he is still expected to be sold, with Atletico Madrid his most likely destination.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Victor Moses is back after missing Burnley at the weekend due to a red card he picked up against Arsenal in the FA Cup final last season.

However, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are out of the weekend's action as Chelsea went down to nine men versus Burnley. Cahill misses three games, while Fabregas misses one.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Chelsea have continued into the new season with the 3-4-3 formation that brought them title glory last season. Conte is likely to keep using this winning shape and the return of Moses will bring back some much needed balance to the side.

Jeremie Boga started on the wing as options were limited on the opening day of the season but, if Pedro is fit, he will likely come back in for the Ivory Coast international.

