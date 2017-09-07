Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Chelsea have come out of a selection crisis with only one defeat and they are now looking in much better shape as they prepare to face Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues and the Foxes are the last two Premier League champions but attentions may be focused onto Danny Drinkwater, who left Leicester for London on transfer deadline day in a £35 million move.

Craig Shakespeare's side have only three points from their first three games and they will want a positive result as Chelsea aim to send an early message that they are ready to retain their league title.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Antonio Conte has passed the worst of his selection problems at Chelsea and prepares to welcome back Eden Hazard at the weekend, who should be in contention to start his first game of the season.

Hazard played 77 minutes of Belgium's 9-0 win over Gibralter on Thursday night before coming on in the 74th minute as they ran out 2-1 winners against Greece on Sunday evening.

Hazard has not featured for the Blues since the FA Cup final after he fractured his ankle in training with the national team back in May.

Recent absentees such as Tiemoue Bakayoko and Pedro have also returned meaning that Chelsea have almost a full compliment of players. Drinkwater is also available to make his debut against his old club, after shaking off a thigh injury and training with Chelsea this week.

Diego Costa has been ordered to return to Cobham but remains away from the first team group. However, he has been included in the squad list for the Premier League this season, so he is technically available for selection.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Gary Cahill will sit out the final game of his three-match ban after being sent off against Burnley on the opening day of the season. Cesc Fabregas returned from his suspension in the 2-0 win over Everton to score the opener.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP

Chelsea's 3-4-3 remains the club's primary formation after Conte won the title with the system last season. He also used a 3-5-2 in the impressive rearguard display as his side beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley.

The Blues appear equally comfortable in both systems and, with seven games during the month of September, Conte may opt to rotate his players on a regular basis.

