Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Four wins from four see Chelsea go into Sunday's Stamford Bridge clash with Arsenal in buoyant form.

Arsene Wenger's side have just two wins from their first four games but recovered from a 4-0 hammering to Liverpool with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Chelsea have had a longer rest from the first European group-stage game, too, as Arsenal took on Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Blues' crisis talk is already a distant memory, with new signings having arrived and their form improving since a shock opening day defeat to Burnley at home.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Antonio Conte has one main injury worry as Danny Drinkwater wasn't included in the match day sqaud for Chelsea's 6-0 win over Qarabag during the week. The former Leicester City midfielder has a calf injury, which Conte described as a "muscular problem".

Eden Hazard has been gently eased back into Chelsea's first team after breaking his ankle. Chelsea were happy to let him go away and play with Belgium, where he started against lesser opposition in Gibraltar before coming off the bench to face Greece.

Conte has used Hazard sparingly so far with two further substitute appearances against Leicester and Qarabag, but he might be considering starting him for the first time against Arsenal.

Baba Rahman remains at Chelsea but isn't part of the club's Premier League or European squad due to a knee injury. He is expecting to return in late October or early November.

Chelsea have no other absentees but Diego Costa remains away from the first team group as he seeks a transfer to Atletico Madrid. However, he has been included in the squad list for the Premier League this season, so he is technically available for selection.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Gary Cahill returns after a three-match domestic ban for his red card tackle against Burnley on the opening day of the season. Chelsea's captain returned to face Qarabag on Tuesday.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP

Chelsea's 3-4-3 remains the club's primary formation after Conte won the title with the system last season. He has, though, also used a 3-5-2 formation in his away wins against Tottenham and Leicester City.

The Blues appear equally comfortable in both systems and, with seven games during the month of September, Conte will continue to rotate his players as he did against Qarabag.

