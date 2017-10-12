Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea are heading to a London derby after the international break as they travel to bottom of the table Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Palace haven't scored a goal yet this season and have zero points on the board with Roy Hodgson hoping to end their dismal run of bad form this season.

Antonio Conte's side have picked up a number injuries lately and were recently well beaten by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. However, it is still a huge ask for Palace to come away from this match against the Premier League champions with any points.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Alvaro Morata is almost certain to miss out against Palace on Saturday as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The striker is in contention to make the weekday fixture against AS Roma but his condition is being continually monitored.

N'Golo Kante has torn a muscle in his thigh which will see him out for a number of weeks as the Blues face being without a player who has been ever-present for over a year.

Danny Drinkwater is still doubtful, although he is nearing full recovery from a calf injury. Chelsea have otherwise come out of the international break unscathed.

Baba Rahman remains at Stamford Bridge but isn't part of the club's Premier League or European squad due to a knee injury. He is expected to return in late October or early November.

