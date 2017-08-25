Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Chelsea are looking for their first home win of the season against Everton at Stamford Bridge as they look to defend their sixth Premier League title.

Both clubs come into the game off the back of positive results, with Chelsea having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in the first Premier League game to be played at Stamford Bridge. Everton, meanwhile, are unbeaten so far this season, winning their opening game of the season 1-0 against Stoke City before drawing 1-1 at Manchester City.

Chelsea will, however, hope to give their fans more to cheer about after losing their first home game of the season against Burnley.

CHELSEA INJURIES

The worst of Antonio Conte's selection problems may be over after he introduced Tiemoue Bakayoko for his debut against Tottenham. The £40 million arrival from Monaco played the full 90 minutes and remains in contention to face Everton.

Pedro returned from an ankle injury to assist Marcos Alonso's late winner against Spurs and he could be ready to start against the Toffees.

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, is close to making his return but failed to make the squad in the last fixture, with it seeming unlikely he will be involved just yet.

Diego Costa has been ordered back to Cobham to train but he remains away from the first team group and still in Brazil. He has no chance of playing against Everton and is expected to be sold in the coming days.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Gary Cahill remains suspended after his straight red card against Burnley. Cesc Fabregas returns from his suspension, though, having been sent off for two yellow cards in the same game.

Victor Moses returned to face Tottenham and will play in his first home game of the season after missing the match against Burnley.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Chelsea used a 3-5-2 formation against Tottenham as their impressive rear-guard display earned them three points. Conte generally prefers to use a 3-4-3 formation when he can and he may return to that system against Everton, with more players returning from injury.

Moses showed against Spurs that he was key to providing Chelsea with balance and Pedro could start again to allow his side play with three attackers.

Alvaro Morata started against Tottenham and he will likely continue despite having a tough afternoon and failing to find the net. Conte is faced with a decision to make in central midfield, though, with question marks over who should partner N'Golo Kante.

