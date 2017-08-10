Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Chelsea open their Premier League season against Burnley on Saturday afternoon as they welcome the Lancashire club to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues may be the reigning champions but they are not going into the game in the best of form, having lost in the Community Shield at Wembley to their rivals Arsenal.

Any result for Burnley would be a huge upset but Antonio Conte's side are without a number of players and will face the challenge of bedding in new players, having lost several players who helped them win the title last year.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Eden Hazard will miss the match at Stamford Bridge after suffering a serious ankle injury while with Belgium at the end of last season. He is expected to return in a couple of weeks.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is nearing a return to action but he hasn't yet had a full training session with the first team. Chelsea's £39.7 million signing from Monaco has missed the entirety of pre-season after being brought in to replace Nemanja Matic.

Diego Costa remains in exile, training alone in Brazil after he was told by Conte that he could leave the club. Chelsea have no other injuries but Conte has expressed his concerns about the size of the squad after fielding several youngsters on the bench against Arsenal.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Victor Moses misses out through suspension after receiving a red card against Arsenal in the FA Cup final last season. He will return to face Tottenham Hotspur.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Following the successful deployment of the 3-4-3 formation, Conte is expected to continue with his title winning shape but he will need to offset the loss of Moses.

Costa and Hazard are not available which means Pedro and Willian are likely to start. Michy Batshuayi started ahead of Alvaro Morata in the Community Shield and Conte is faced with a big decision in his choice to lead the attack.

Batshuayi has been in great form throughout pre-season after ending last season well. Morata, on the otherhand, may need time to adapt to English football and Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas should start, with Matic sold and Bakayoko out in a midfield two with N'Golo Kante. Antonio Rudiger will likely come in for Moses, with Cesar Azpilicueta moving out wide into a wing-back role.

