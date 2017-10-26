Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth on Saturday as they look to follow up wins against both Watford and Everton to make it three victories in eight days.

Antonio Conte’s side hadn’t won in three matches ahead of the game last weekend but they appear to have put their problems behind with a good run up to face Eddie Howe’s side.

Chelsea 8/13 to beat Bournemouth

However, Bournemouth also picked up a vital win away to Stoke City last week as they look to fight their way out of the relegation zone. They also got through in the cup with a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough so their form has followed a similar pattern to that of the champions in recent weeks.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Danny Drinkwater made a shock return to first-team football against Everton in an impressive display. He played 60 minutes but Conte urged patience and he will likely be on the bench for the trip to Bournemouth.

N’Golo Kante is nearing a return but he is not expected to be back to face Bournemouth, instead eyeing the Champions League fixture against Roma next week. Victor Moses is also expected to be out injured due to a hamstring complaint that he picked up against Crystal Palace around a fortnight ago.

Chelsea have no real other injury complaints as they were able to rest players in the Carabao Cup and still win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Baba Rahman remains at Stamford Bridge but isn't part of the club's Premier League or European squad due to a knee injury. He is expected to return by late November. Conte address the situation around injuries at his press conference on Friday afternoon.

