Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United

Chelsea welcome Manchester United on Sunday as both sides look to keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Antonio Conte’s side stuttered once again on Tuesday, losing 3-0 to Roma in the Champions League. Man United are on the verge of qualification to the knockout stage, having won all their matches in the competition.

Jose Mourinho has a mixed record against his former employers at United, winning once and losing twice, and he will be joined by Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic in reuniting with the Blues.

CHELSEA INJURIES

N'Golo Kante is 50/50 to play against United, but Antonio Conte remains hopeful that he will be fit enough to return after a week of training.

Chelsea will be without Victor Moses, who could return after the international break as he recovers from the hamstring strain suffered against Crystal Palace.

Danny Drinkwater is back in the squad to face his former club and he has made one start and two substitute appearances in the past two weeks, although he has yet to complete a full 90 minute match.

David Luiz is playing with a broken wrist but he also has been competing with bandages around his right knee. Chelsea have no other injuries but some players may be suffering from some tiredness after a busy month of fixtures in three competitions.

Victor Moses of Chelsea More