Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City

Chelsea's four-game winning streak ground to a halt after a 0-0 draw at home to Arsenal but they will continue their title defence with a tough away trip to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Premier League champions got back to winning ways as they beat Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup midweek, while Stoke were knocked out by Bristol City.

The Potters also lost to Newcastle in the league last time out, but Mark Hughes' side will hope to bounce back from their recent disappointments.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Antonio Conte will welcome back Pedro after resting him against Forest, with the Spaniard having picked up a knock against Arsenal. Pedro sat out training for most of the week but will be part of the squad to face Stoke.

Danny Drinkwater is a longer term injury concern and will once again miss out. The former Leicester man has a calf injury and could be out until after the October international break, having still not made his Chelsea debut.

Eden Hazard has completed the final steps in his recovery and on Wednesday played his first 90 minutes of football since the FA Cup final. He has been carefully eased back into the first team picture after breaking his ankle on international duty during the summer.

Baba Rahman remains at Chelsea but isn't part of the club's Premier League or European squad due to a knee injury. He is expecting to return in late October or early November.

The Blues have no other absentees but Diego Costa will not feature as he nears a transfer to Atletico Madrid. However, he has been included in the squad list for the Premier League this season, so he is technically available for selection.

Conte confirmed the fitness of his players "No, all players are available for tomorrow apart from Drinkwater."

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

David Luiz is banned for the trip to Stoke City and will also miss out against Manchester City next week. However, the centre-back will be available to play in the Champions League next week as suspensions only count for domestic competitions.

He also suffered a fractured wrist during the match against Arsenal but has continued full training and can play through the injury for his side's upcoming matches.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP

