Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Brom

Chelsea travel to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they aim to build on their 1-0 win over Jose's Mourinho's Manchester United before the international break.

Antonio Conte’s side trail Manchester City by nine points, but ended their recent run of fixtures with a positive result to keep in touch of Pep Guardiola's league leaders.

Blues 8/5 to beat WBA & O2.5 goals

Tony Pulis has come under pressure for the first time as West Brom manager, with his side sitting only one point above the relegation zone after 11 games. West Brom have lost their last three games and they are without a win since August in the Premier League.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Antonio Conte has confirmed that the majority of Chelsea's players have recovered from knocks over the international break. Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill were left out of their national teams but they are back fit to face West Brom.

Danny Drinkwater skipped England duty after getting a knock against Manchester United but he is ready to come back on Saturday. N'Golo Kante is fit after making his triumphant return in that same match as Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko are both fit and have trained at Chelsea despite reportedly suffering injuries in training around a week ago. However, Michy Batshuayi is out with an ankle injury and Charly Musonda has a knee problem that he sustained in training.

Victor Moses is out for at least another week but he told Goal about his fitness status in an exclusive interview, as he was shortlisted for the BBC African Footballer of the Year.

"The rehab has been going very well and hopefully I can just take my time to get myself as fit as possible to go back out there and enjoy my football again," Moses told Goal. "It is always frustrating when you watch the lads and you want to go in there yourself to try to help, to do the best you can to help the lads.