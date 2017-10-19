Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

Chelsea are seeing their title defence fade already after three defeats in their opening eight games and need to get back to winning ways against an in-form Watford side on Saturday.

Crystal Palace beat Chelsea 2-1 last weekend despite having not scored a goal in seven games before the match. Watford are now sitting above Chelsea after they beat Arsenal at Vicarage Road, fighting back from being 1-0 down to win 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Tom Cleverley.

Antonio Conte's woes have deepened with a number of players out injured, but they can't afford to drop any more points if they are to have any hope of catching league leaders Manchester City.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Alvaro Morata returned from his hamstring injury to face Roma on Wednesday but N'Golo Kante, Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater remain out.

Kante is having another scan on his hamstring to assess his injury but he could be out until after the November international break. Victor Moses also has a hamstring problem after coming off in the first half against Crystal Palace.

He could also be out for three more weeks yet with Davide Zappacosta likely to fill in his place. Danny Drinkwater has still yet to make his debut and is needing more time to get over his calf injury.

Chelsea's 3-3 draw against saw David Luiz withdraw in the second half due to a minor injury while Conte also said that Tiemoue Bakayoko has a groin complaint. Gary Cahill also got a minor head injury.

Baba Rahman remains at Stamford Bridge but isn't part of the club's Premier League or European squad due to a knee injury. He is expected to return by late November.

