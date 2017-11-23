Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Chelsea travel to Liverpool on Saturday after back-to-back 4-0 wins in the Champions League and Premier League, but they will have little rest between their matches.

Some of Antonio Conte’s team didn't get to sleep until around 06:00 after their longest ever European away trip on Wednesday, as they went to Azerbaijan and flew back immediately after their 4-0 win over Qarabag.

Jurgen Klopp's men could be in better physical shape as they got back from Sevilla 24 hours before Chelsea. The Blues were at least able to rotate a number of big-name players in their match in Baku, however.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Michy Batshuayi remains doubtful for Chelsea's match on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury while away with the Belgium national team.

Charly Musonda and Kenedy could also be out with minor injuries but Victor Moses is expected to return from a grade three hamstring tear to face his former club.

Chelsea have a clean bill of health apart from that but Conte is unhappy with the fixture schedule, which threatens to exhaust his side.

“We had to work during the flight to prepare the game against Liverpool,” Conte said. “But I must be honest, we started before [Qarabag] to prepare for the game against Liverpool.

“For sure, to have only one day to rest and prepare this big game is not simple. I think also it’s not right. I don’t want to complain about this situation, but this is the reality.

“Now we have to travel for five-and-a-half hours. And then try to rest for one day and prepare the game against Liverpool, another big game like the City game.”

